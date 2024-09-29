Strays found wandering South Yorkshire streets together like Lady and the Tramp
An animal rescue shelter in South Yorkshire has taken in two strays found wandering the streets together.
Named Lady and Winston, the “best friends” were said to have “tackled the streets as a pair,” mirroring the storyline of the much-loved Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.
Lady and Winston are being cared for by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Dinnington.
But, suprisingly to staff and volunteers, the charity has not yet received a single application for the dogs.
In a Facebook post, Thornberry wrote: “We can't believe that Lady and Winston haven’t had a single application!
Visit Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s website to find out more about the dogs and adoption process.
“These two best friends were found straying together and have tackled the streets as a pair.
“Now, they’re ready to find their new home where they can feel safe and loved but they are still waiting for the chance!
“Lady and Winston are sweet pooches who would make the most wonderful companions. They would be best suited in a quiet, pet free home with dog savvy older children.
“If you’re looking to open your heart and home to not just one, but two lovely dogs, Winston and Lady might just be the perfect fit.
“Let’s help them find the happy ending they deserve!”
