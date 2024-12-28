Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

She’s the Sheffield lurcher who’s been described as one of the UK’s loneliest dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now the RSPCA have written a moving letter to Santa for six year old lurcher Nova, a dog who is one of the charity’s longest residents in its Sheffield rescue centre.

The charity, which has included her in a list of some it its loneliest dogs, has written a letter for her in the hope of finding the home that has eluded her so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adorable lurcher Nova, pictured, and her letter to Santa from Sheffield animal rescue centre | RSPCA

Nova has been waiting for more than 800 days at the RSPCA’s Sheffield Animal Centre for her forever home; and this was set to be her third Christmas period with the charity.

She sadly ended up coming into RSPCA care after she struggled to get along with a new dog in her previous home.

The centre in Sheffield says she is a clever and gentle dog who enjoys learning new things and loves to carry her cuddly toys around with her. She wears a muzzle due to her reactivity around other dogs but is very patient having it put on, they said.

They added: “She’s very playful and energetic so would be best in a home with older children who can match her enthusiasm, and she’d like to be the only pet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her letter to Santa says: “I know you must be super busy with Christmas around the corner, but I’ve been waiting for over 800 days for my special wish to come true, so I thought I’d write and ask for a little Christmas magic.

“All I’m asking for is a family who’ll love me for who I am - a loyal, loving girl with a heart as big as my dreams. Could you help find my special people find me? Love from Nova x.”

You can log into https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/sheffield-branch/findapet#onSubmitSetHere to find out about adopting one the dogs at the Sheffield RSPCA centre.

The RSPCA says it usually receives around 700 animal welfare calls on Christmas day. It has appealed for people to donate online at rspca.org.uk/jointherescue.