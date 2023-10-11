News you can trust since 1887
Helping Yorkshire Poundies: Rescue dog adoption appeal as 'we literally haven't got a single kennel spare'

Helping Yorkshire Poundies in Rotherham deperately need to rehome some of their adorable dogs in order to help others.

By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Oct 2023, 18:01 BST
A local dog rescue centre in South Yorkshire has revealed they "haven't got a single kennel spare" in a heartbreaking appeal to the public for help.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, in Rotherham, shared the heartbreaking appeal to their Facebook page on Monday, October 9 - in a desperate call for those interested in adopting or fostering a dog to come forward.

The shelter said: "We have so many dogs who are desperately waiting in pounds to come into our care, but we literally haven’t got a single kennel spare. Times are absolutely dire - the number of dogs all over the country needing help is unprecedented, rehoming is so slow, finding suitable foster homes is proving very difficult … it’s heartbreaking.

There are so many dogs desperate for a new home at Helping Yorkshire Poundies. Including Lilly (left), Lara (top right) and the lovely girl on the bottom right (who is as yet unnamed). (Photos courtesy of Helping Yorkshire Poundies)There are so many dogs desperate for a new home at Helping Yorkshire Poundies. Including Lilly (left), Lara (top right) and the lovely girl on the bottom right (who is as yet unnamed). (Photos courtesy of Helping Yorkshire Poundies)
"Fostering and adopting literally gives a lifeline to not only your adoptive/foster dog, but to the next dog who is sat waiting for their life to be saved If you can, please consider helping a dog in need - now really is the time.

"We mainly try to help the larger breeds, the bull breeds, the dogs who need pet free homes and the dogs with medical problems…. Please consider helping a dog who may not be ‘perfect’, but who truly need a chance to be shown what love is."

The appeal was accompanied by photos of five dogs in need of a new home, including a bull terrier breed who hasn't even arrived at the centre yet due to the lack of kennels.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies says it helps save the lives of dogs on 'death row'.

