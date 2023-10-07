1 . Timone - Deerhound/Mastiff, six months

"Timone was rehomed from us earlier in the year but sadly a change in circumstances has resulted in his return. He is still a puppy so very confused as to why he is here, and very much missing his home comforts. Timone would benefit from on going basic training such as recall so he can burn off some steam. He is best suited to a home with low leaving hours initially and could live with another adult dog but this is not essential. He can be a little too friendly so older children 12+ and must have a secure garden." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/timone/