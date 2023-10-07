Every dog at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is just looking for their home - see if you could welcome in one of these beauties.
The pups at this rescue centre in South Yorkshire enjoy themselves well enough each day, with lots of playtime and volunteer dog walkers always happy to give them some company.
However, every dog is just waiting for the moment they find their forever home, and at Thornberry, these 18 pooches are currently waiting for that special day.
1. Timone - Deerhound/Mastiff, six months
"Timone was rehomed from us earlier in the year but sadly a change in circumstances has resulted in his return. He is still a puppy so very confused as to why he is here, and very much missing his home comforts. Timone would benefit from on going basic training such as recall so he can burn off some steam. He is best suited to a home with low leaving hours initially and could live with another adult dog but this is not essential. He can be a little too friendly so older children 12+ and must have a secure garden." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/timone/
2. Albus - Lurcher/Sighthound, six months
"Albus arrived as an unclaimed stray…. he had no name so we named him after Dumbledore himself! He’s a super fun young dog who would benefit from continued basic training and lots of socialising. He is good with other dogs and could live with another neutered, vaccinated dog in his new home but this is not essential. He is quite giddy meeting new people so best suited to older confident children only while he learns some manners." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/albus/
3. Fury - Greyhound, two years
"Fury has come to us from racing kennels however he has never raced! He was far too goofy and silly to concentrate on racing. Fury unlike the boxer is a lover not a fighter…. he is very friendly with both dogs and people. He could live with another dog medium / similar size but this is not essential. He could live with children who are experienced with dogs, 8+" - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/fury/
4. Cleo - Cockapoo, two years
"Cleo arrived very scared of this environment having always lived in a family home. It has taken some time to win her trust and build her confidence but now she is very happy to interact with staff and loves her walks. Cleo has not been socialised much with other dogs so would benefit from quieter walking spaces and gradual introductions to other dogs. She must have a secure, private garden and is housetrained." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/cleo/