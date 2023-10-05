News you can trust since 1887
Rescue dogs Sheffield: Surprise at lack of interest in 'teeny tiny, super sweet' young Pom in need of home

Volunteers at an animal rescue charity have expressed concern at the lack of interest in one pooch in particular

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
Sassy has been taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies and is in need of a forever home.

She is a Pom cross, around two years old and was rescued from kennels for strays.

Sassy is in need of a new homeSassy is in need of a new home
Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "How have we not been inundated with enquiries for her! Teeny tiny, super sweet, young little Pom girly.

"She needs to be the only pet as she isn’t a huge fan of other dogs and a home with older children .Surely we can find this little girly her perfect forever home."

The charity added: "Sassy is cute as a button! She is a very sweet little lady who’s a real princess and lives up to her name. She can be a little shy at first, but quickly comes round and loves a cuddle.

"Sassy’s main love in life is her tennis ball. She is like a mini collie with it and wants to play fetch all the time.

"She is very clean, tidy and relaxed in her kennel and we only hear her when she thinks another dog is getting attention, then she lets us know that she wants attention too.

"She isn’t a huge fan of other dogs, and definitely wants all attention on her, so she does need a pet free home where she can be the only princess. Sassy is a brilliant little character who deserves to find a 5* home who will adore her."

To find out more about Sassy and others visit HYP's Facebook page or website.

Related topics:Dogs