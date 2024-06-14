Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “very, very sweet” dog who was rescued from the pound just 10 days ago whilst she was heavily pregnant has successfully given birth to eight “beautiful” puppies.

Flora was spotted in a local pound by staff from Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) who took her back to their kennels in the hope of finding her a foster home in which to have her babies.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, HYPS said: “Flora has done absolutely amazingly and has safely given birth to eight beautiful babies (5 boy, 3 girls) in the very early hours of this morning.”

Flora was rescued from a South Yorkshire dog pound roughly 10 days ago. She has now given birth to eight puppies. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Now, the charity are seeking urgent donations for:

A large, plastic, hygienic whelping box

Puppy pads

A set of collars to make it easier to tell the similar coloured puppies apart

Wormer

Puppy toys

Just four days ago, HYPS announced Flora was being fostered by experienced veterinary nurse, Kirsty, and her family. They said Flora was “in the absolute best place she could be” for the impending births.

Sweet and gentle Flora has given birth to eight puppies. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“We’ve no idea what Flora’s past was like,” they wrote, “But it’s likely not to have been a good one... despite this though, she’s such a sweet and gentle girl.”

You can find more information about Helping Yorkshire Poundies on their website.