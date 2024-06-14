Helping Yorkshire Poundies: 'Heavily pregnant' dog rescued from pound give birth to eight puppies
Flora was spotted in a local pound by staff from Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) who took her back to their kennels in the hope of finding her a foster home in which to have her babies.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, HYPS said: “Flora has done absolutely amazingly and has safely given birth to eight beautiful babies (5 boy, 3 girls) in the very early hours of this morning.”
Now, the charity are seeking urgent donations for:
- A large, plastic, hygienic whelping box
- Puppy pads
- A set of collars to make it easier to tell the similar coloured puppies apart
- Wormer
- Puppy toys
Just four days ago, HYPS announced Flora was being fostered by experienced veterinary nurse, Kirsty, and her family. They said Flora was “in the absolute best place she could be” for the impending births.
“We’ve no idea what Flora’s past was like,” they wrote, “But it’s likely not to have been a good one... despite this though, she’s such a sweet and gentle girl.”
You can find more information about Helping Yorkshire Poundies on their website.
Some of the items the kennel needs for the puppies can be found on their Amazon wishlist.
