A three bedroom Sheffield home located on a “substantial” corner plot in Gleadless has been listed for sale.

Listed on Zoopla by 2Roost, the house comes with a guide price of between £225,000 and £230,000.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hallway, with stairs rising to the first floor landing, a “spacious” lounge, a dining room (currently used as another lounge), and a charming kitchen.

The three bedrooms are found on the first floor. They are all good sizes and have big windows bringing in lots of light.

The bathroom has a modern look. It is finished with a toilet, sink and shower/bath.