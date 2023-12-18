Zeke has been in RSPCA care for over 600 days and is the South Yorkshire centre's longest-staying resident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at a South Yorkshire rescue centre are hoping the Christmas wish of one resident will come true in 2023, as he is set to spend his second festive period in their care.

The RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch in Bawtry, South Yorkshire, is hoping nine-year-old crossbreed, Zeke, will find his forever home this year after over 600 days in the charity's care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team leader Daniel Cartwright said: "Zeke was known as ‘Good Boy Zeke’ amongst our colleagues at Woodside and he’s now become a firm favourite with everyone here at Doncaster. He’s a sweet, older gentleman who thinks he’s a lap dog and he absolutely loves fuss and affection.

"He thoroughly enjoys going out on walks, playing with his toys and eating treats. He really is the perfect dog, and his new family will be rewarded with a great sofa snuggler and a wonderful companion."

Zeke was first in the RSPCA's Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester, where he ended up through no fault of his own. Sadly, he was repeatedly overlooked by potential adopters and the decision to move him up to South Yorkshire was made.

It was hoped Zeke would have better luck finding a forever home here, but that has sadly not been the case so far and staff now fear he'll be spending his second Christmas in kennels.

Zeke has been in RSPCA care for over 600 days. (Photo courtesy of the RSPCA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel continued: "We’re at a bit of a loss as to why he’s being overlooked, although we think his age might be a reason and the fact people are thinking more carefully about taking on a pet in the current financial climate.

"We work closely with other centres to give animals the best possible chance of finding a home. Two of our long-stay dogs that were transferred to Woodside Animal Centre when Zeke came to us have thankfully been adopted, but sadly he’s still waiting."

Zeke is good on the lead and while he still enjoys being out and about, he likes to take life at his own pace. Staff says he’s an extremely affectionate dog who’s never too far from you and is always quick to come over for a fuss or a cuddle.