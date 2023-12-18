Adopt a dog Sheffield: XL Bully pup rescued in 'Christmas miracle' is first of eight to find forever home
Eight XL Bully puppies were rescued by the Helping Yorkshire Poundies team as they work to find them loving homes before December 31.
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the eight XL Bully puppies rescued in a "Christmas miracle" by a South Yorkshire rescue centre has arrived at his new, loving forever home.
Arthur is one of the eight XL Bully puppies rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies on December 8, 2023.
Hundreds of people have commented on the Helping Yorkshire Poundies Facebook page and on The Star's previous story expressing a desire to offer a home to one of the small pups.
The litter's rescue was described as a "Christmas miracle" by the rescue centre, which said the eight puppies were all "very dirty, hungry, had thinning fur" and pot bellies "full of worms".
The centre hopes to find "committed, experienced forever families" to adopt the pups before December 31.
From December 31, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise and rehome XL Bullies in the UK. From that date, all XL Bullies will need to be kept on a lead and muzzled in public, regardless of their temperament.
Owners will need to register their dogs on the Index of Exempted Dogs, otherwise it will be illegal to own them from February 1, 2024.