Helping Yorkshire Poundies has taken in some pups under very sad conditions, but luckily they have a second chance at life now.
One of them, Kermit the Pocket Bully, was found covered in scars which the shelter believe to be bite wounds from other dogs.
We have rounded up photos of each dog below - could you be the one to give them a home?
For more information and to register your interest, go to HYPS’ website by clicking here.
1. Kermit
"He’s the most adorable dinky Pocket Bully who is approx 3-4 yrs old. Kermit came into our care from our local stray pound and has really come out of his shell now and has shown us his cheeky, playful personality! He is around the size of a small, short legged Staffy. He’s quite a vocal boy when he’s excited, and likes to shout at his toys when he’s playing with them, and will tell you if he wants you to hurry up! Generally though, he’s very quiet and settled in his kennel, and is happy to be left on his own with no separation anxiety at all. He loves a comfy bed and being nice and warm. His little legs don’t take him too far, so he won’t be needing an active home! Kermit will need a pet-free and child-free home – he was found covered in scars, which looked like dog bite wounds, and he is understandably wary of other dogs." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Milo
"Lovely big softie Milo is longing for his home comforts back. He is a 7 yr old American Bulldog, and sadly has found himself in kennels after his owner passed away. Milo has been very well cared for in his past, and has been very loved by his previous owner. Understandably, he found being in kennels a big shock to the system, and he really wants to be back in a loving home. He’s a really lovely big boy who is approx 48kg in weight, so does need someone used to larger breeds, but he’s such a good boy." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Harry
"Little Harry is an 11 year old Jack Russell cross (possibly Chihuahua or even Corgi!) who is looking for a quiet retirement home. He’s a lovely little chap who was very scared and shy at first, but he’s found his feet and is a proper little character! He already knows where his favourite treats are in our office and will stand and look at them to show us where they are – he’s definitely a clever little boy. Harry is quite a sensitive little soul who needs a gentle hand with someone who won’t be too overbearing with him – he loves a fuss on his terms, but doesn’t want any heavy handling." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Koda
"According to his microchip, he is an American Bulldog x Husky and is so handsome with those bright blue eyes. He is medium-large in size (26kg). Koda would love to find a reasonably active home who are up for adventures and plenty of walking, but he isn’t super high energy and settles well after his walks. He knows plenty of commands and is a very bright boy who would love to learn more! He has shown no issues around other dogs, but has not been fully dog tested yet as he has a nasty case of kennel cough. Koda is very friendly with people." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.