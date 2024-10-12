Among them is the tiny Pixie, a two-year-old French Bulldog found “emaciated” in a crate in a garage.
Lucy and Lily are a bonded pair of Shihtzus whose owner sadly passed away.
Could you be the one to give them a new home?
These are just a few of the characters hoping to find adopters this week.
See the gallery below to see photos of them all along with a short description from Helping Yorkshire Poundies.
1. Darcey
"Darcey the Dalmatian is the sweetest girl who is approx 5 years old. She has led a sheltered life, and as such, is very nervous of new people and environments. Once she has found her feet though, she is super affectionate, cuddly and a real character! Darcey is nervous out walking if it is busy and is scared around traffic – she will need a home in a more rural area where she can enjoy quieter country walks. She may be able to live with another dog, but would also be very happy with all attention on her! She is not cat tested. Darcey will need a child free home. We are looking for a home who have previous breed experience, if possible, but this is not essential, however she is not a first time dog, and will need a family who have understanding and some prior knowledge of nervous rescue dogs. Darcey will need a kind, confident owner to build up her confidence, but not push her into situations that are too much for her. She’s a very special girl who just needs to find the right person and environment in order for her to thrive." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Pixie
"Pixie is the most adorable little Frenchie who is now ready to start looking for an understanding home, after a very difficult start to her life. She is around 2 yrs old. Pixie had been living in a small crate in a dark garage in her own mess – she was emaciated and in terrible condition. She is now thankfully making a great recovery health wise, and looks like a different dog to what she did. Sadly she still carries some trauma from her past which sometimes shows in her behaviour. She is very sweet, affectionate and such a good girl being handled etc. Her issues arise when her foster dad leaves/enters the room – she will run after him barking etc. She loves her foster dad and snuggles up with him, it is just the movement in/out of doorways that triggers her. She is having training with this, and it is now managed well, but we do feel that she would be most settled in a single person household if possible. She was very nervous of being out on walks at first, but is building up her confidence now and walks really well – she is fine with other dogs on walks, but needs to be the only pet in the home. Pixie is fine to be left for a few hours on her own and has no separation anxiety. She is nearly there with her housetraining now as well. She travels well in the car. She really has been through so much, and really deserves to now find someone who understands her and can give her all the love and happiness in the world." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Helping Yorkshire Poundies
"Handsome Max is such a good boy. He is an 8 yrs old – his microchip states that he is an American Bulldog, but we suspect he also has some Boxer in his breeding. Max is so lovely – he is calm, happy and greets everyone with a bum wiggle. He is immaculately clean in his kennel, so appears to be fully housetrained. He LOVES snuggling up in a comfy bed and settles very well when left on his own. Max has come out of his shell recently and shown his playful side! He’s a sucker for a tennis ball, but isn’t interested in ‘fetch’ – once he has his ball, that’s his to keep!! He enjoys a walk, and walks well on lead, but will not need a massively active home. Max has shown no issues around other dogs, but isn’t assessed around cats. He can be rehomed with children aged 10+. We honestly can’t sing Max’s praises highly enough – he’s adorable, so well behaved and deserves a 5* home who will give him all the love in the world." | Max
4. Lucy and Lily
"Lucy and Lily are an adorable bonded pair of Shihtzus who are looking for a forever home together as their owner sadly passed away. Lucy is 9 yrs old and is quite laid back and loves her cuddles. Lily (black) is 2 and is very playful, cheeky and likes to try to get Lily to play by pulling on her ears and tail! Both girls are good with other dogs (they are in foster with other dogs at the moment) and are friendly with people. They love their toys, enjoy shorter walks (but won’t be up for any marathons!) and love treat time!! If you have room for 2, please consider giving these gorgeous girls their forever home together." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.