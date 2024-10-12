2 . Pixie

"Pixie is the most adorable little Frenchie who is now ready to start looking for an understanding home, after a very difficult start to her life. She is around 2 yrs old. Pixie had been living in a small crate in a dark garage in her own mess – she was emaciated and in terrible condition. She is now thankfully making a great recovery health wise, and looks like a different dog to what she did. Sadly she still carries some trauma from her past which sometimes shows in her behaviour. She is very sweet, affectionate and such a good girl being handled etc. Her issues arise when her foster dad leaves/enters the room – she will run after him barking etc. She loves her foster dad and snuggles up with him, it is just the movement in/out of doorways that triggers her. She is having training with this, and it is now managed well, but we do feel that she would be most settled in a single person household if possible. She was very nervous of being out on walks at first, but is building up her confidence now and walks really well – she is fine with other dogs on walks, but needs to be the only pet in the home. Pixie is fine to be left for a few hours on her own and has no separation anxiety. She is nearly there with her housetraining now as well. She travels well in the car. She really has been through so much, and really deserves to now find someone who understands her and can give her all the love and happiness in the world." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies