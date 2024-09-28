The shelter recently celebrated its 127th anniversary, and 60 years at its current home on Travis Place.
Staff estimate there are over 100 kitties on the waiting list for rehoming, but many go straight from one home into a next, and some are never listed on the website.
Currently there are six individual cats listed, as well as many kittens who are regularly entering the service at this time of year.
One of them, Myrtle, is super playful as you can see in this video of her.
Each of the felines is listed below, with an adorable photo and the description of their personality and needs.
If you are interested in adopting a cat or a kitten, you can apply on their website, and the shelter will be in touch if they have any matches for you.
1. Picnic
"Picnic is a lovely young cat who needs a quiet home with outdoor access. She loves people so her ideal home would have someone around a lot of the time. Picnic was straying for some time before she was brought to our rescue. This lovely lady was covered in scabs and sores having had what our vets think was a severe allergic reaction to fleas. She is now feeling and looking much better, and she’s also looking for a new home! Picnic does not want to share her new home with cats or kids. It does take her a while to settle in to new places, so her new owner will need to be able cope with some night time vocalisations." | The Sheffield Cats Shelter
2. Myrtle
"Myrtle was sadly left to fend for herself on the street and had become very unwell and underweight. Thankfully with some TLC and a proper diet, Myrtle is now looking for her new home. Myrtle is a sweet, but cheeky little lady! She really likes to play and will demand this! She enjoys her food and enjoys a fuss when she’s in a lovey dovey mood. Myrtle would benefit from being able to go outside when she is settled in her new home. We think she would be ok with older children who can read her body language as she can sometimes get overexcited and a bit nippy! – usually when she wants to play! A pet free home would be best for Myrtle so she can be the centre of attention." | The Sheffield Cats Shelter
3. Kittens
"We prefer that our kittens be able to have the choice to go outside when they are old enough, so it is preferable that they are homed to an area which is quiet and will allow for this. However, there are circumstances in which kittens will be rehomed as indoor cats." | The Sheffield Cats Shelter
4. Millie and Sweep
"Millie and Sweep are two sweet girls who aren’t related, but are just like sisters. They get along very well so we won’t separate them. Both of these girls are very affectionate and Sweep even likes to get as close to you as she can by hopping up onto your shoulder…..we call this “being a parrot cat”! They haven’t been properly introduced to going outside, so may have a supervised venture in the garden during nice weather, but otherwise, would be ok to stay indoors. They haven’t been around children before, but have a sweet and gentle nature, so they may be ok with slightly older, quieter children. They also haven’t been around other pets before." | The Sheffield Cats Shelter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.