2 . Myrtle

"Myrtle was sadly left to fend for herself on the street and had become very unwell and underweight. Thankfully with some TLC and a proper diet, Myrtle is now looking for her new home. Myrtle is a sweet, but cheeky little lady! She really likes to play and will demand this! She enjoys her food and enjoys a fuss when she’s in a lovey dovey mood. Myrtle would benefit from being able to go outside when she is settled in her new home. We think she would be ok with older children who can read her body language as she can sometimes get overexcited and a bit nippy! – usually when she wants to play! A pet free home would be best for Myrtle so she can be the centre of attention." | The Sheffield Cats Shelter