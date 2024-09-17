Sheffield animal charity shares neutering plea as it deals with waiting list of over 100 cats
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sheffield Cats Shelter recently celebrated its 127th anniversary, and staff say the service has never been so busy.
Becki Hollingworth, cat welfare manager, said: “We have got just over 30 in the shelter, another 15 on foster, and our waiting list is about 55 forms long, and those could be more than one cat.
“Its really important for us that the message of neutering, microchipping, and good cat welfare … is being spread.
“Help is out there, you just need to ask for it, and that's what we are here for. We want to help as many people as we can and as many cats as well.”
Becki agreed that part of the problem is that there are “just too many” cats, which makes neutering so important.
She added: “Hopefully in the long run that will mean less cats are having to come through rescue, because less are being born unexpectedly.”
In June, it became compulsory for all cats to have a microchip implanted by the time they reach 20 weeks of age.
It is not a legal requirement to neuter animals, but the British Veterinary Association supports routing neutering as it can reduce risk of unwanted behaviours, health problems, and feral cat populations.
For advice or support, see The Sheffield Cat Shelter’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.