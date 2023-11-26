Staff at Rain Rescue have been left heartbroken that these two cats have been "left on a shelf" for so long.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two kind residents of a South Yorkshire animal rescue are looking to get "home for Christmas" after being "left on a shelf" for so long.

Donald and Sully are two of Rain Rescues longest residents in their cattery and have watched numerous other animals arrive and then go again with new loving families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, before Christmas, Rain Rescue are pushing to match these two "beautiful" cats with a loving home.

Donald is hoping to find a loving home for Christmas. (Photo courtesy of Rain Rescue)

Donald is a domestic short hair cat believed to be around eight-years-old. He is an independent cat, who is happy to be a lap cat on his own terms.

After 108 days in the Rain Rescue cattery, it is hoped Donald will be able to find a dog, child and cat free home to love him. He loves having access to the outdoors, but spends a lot of time snoozing and loving his humans.

If you think Donald could be the cat for you this Christmas, you can enquire about adopting him here.

Could Sully be your new best friend? (Photo courtesy of Rain Rescue)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sully wasn't expected to stay at Rain Rescue for as long as he has. Staff at the cattery thought he would be out to a new home straight away, but unfortunately, this hasn't happened.

A four-year-old Bengal cat, Sully is a clever, vocal boy who loves interacting with humans. He isn't particularly keen on other cats, but could live with another Bengal.

Ideally, it is hoped Sully will find a home in a rural area without many neighbouring cats, potentially including a dog and a teenager.

He is described as affectionate, intelligent and having a lot of energy. Rain Rescue hope this Christmas will be the one where Sully finds a loving home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Sully sounds like the cat of your dreams, you can find out more about him here.

Rain Rescue are based out in Wickersley, Rotherham and are desparate to find Donald and Sully loving homes.

They care for numerous animals, including dogs, all of which they hope to rehome with a loving family.