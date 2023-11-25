The "outstanding" detached home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and huge gardens to the front and rear.

A "substantial" three bedroom property in a Rotherham village near to Sheffield is to be sold after being put on the market for less than half-a-million pounds.

The house is said to be "perfect for today's modern family" and has recently undergone an "extensive renovation". It is found on Worksop Road in Swallownest and is listed with Redbrik for £440,000.

The renovation has created an imposing family home with a gated driveway capable of accomodating multiple vehicles. It has a modern interior and in the heart is a "luxury" fitted and fully integrated kitchen.

The bedrooms are found on the first floor. They are all double bedrooms, with one benefiting from an en-suite. A spacious and modern family bathoom is found towards the front of the property.

Downstairs, the kitchen is linked seamlessly with a lounge and dining area, to create a open plan space Redbrik described as the "heart of the home".

A large entrance hall houses the stairs and provides access to a utility room and separate living room as well.

