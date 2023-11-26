Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in the Rotherham area, is caring for many dogs that are desperate to get out of the kennels and into a warm home for the cold winter months.
The charity is run by only a small team of volunteers who work hard to provide care for the dogs who have often come from upsetting backgrounds. The volunteers build up their dogs’ trust and confidence and show them what love and fun feels like.
If you are interested in taking any of the following dogs home, please visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website and fill out the pre-adoption questionnaire to register your interest.
Here are the 19 dogs currently looking for new homes at Helping Yorkshire Poundies.
2. Pugsley, a 2 year old French Bulldog
Pugsley is a friendly little boy who is full of beans, but once he’s got his excitement out of the way, he loves a good snuggle. He is good with dogs out and about, but would probably be happiest living as the only dog in his new home. He might be able to live with a confident cat. Pugsley can be rehomed with children aged 10+. He may have a few accidents as he settles into a new home, but does his best to stay clean. He can be left alone for a few hours without issues and loves to curl up for a good snooze. Due to his breeding, his breathing isn’t the best, so he cannot have long walks, but does love to get out and about. He needs BOAS surgery to help his breathing (which HYP will be funding), but he needs to be settled into a home before he has his operation.
3. Lara, a 3 year old Bulldog/Boxer cross
Lara is adorable and so affectionate – if you are looking for a sofa snuggle buddy, look no further than this girl. Lara wiggles her whole body when happy and always has a toy in her mouth when she greets people. She is anxious out and about when she sees other dogs, and will react, so she does need a home who are confident and capable of managing this for her by walking in quieter areas. It is believed that this will improve when she is out of kennels and had the right training. She does walk quite nicely on lead when there are no distractions. Lara has had a terrible past life and desperately needs to find a pet-free home who truly want to rescue a loving dog in need.
4. Deefa, an 8 year old Rottweiler
Described as 'Mr Perfect', Deefa is ready to find his forever home. He is the most gentle giant and everyone's friend. He is very chilled out and absolutely loves a cuddle. He walks beautifully on lead, is great around the house, and is non-reactive to dogs. He was a little anxious in the car initially, but this has now settled and he is OK travelling now. Deefa is dog friendly, and could share his home with a friendly neutered female dog. He will make a wonderful companion for his lucky new owner.