2 . Pugsley, a 2 year old French Bulldog

Pugsley is a friendly little boy who is full of beans, but once he’s got his excitement out of the way, he loves a good snuggle. He is good with dogs out and about, but would probably be happiest living as the only dog in his new home. He might be able to live with a confident cat. Pugsley can be rehomed with children aged 10+. He may have a few accidents as he settles into a new home, but does his best to stay clean. He can be left alone for a few hours without issues and loves to curl up for a good snooze. Due to his breeding, his breathing isn’t the best, so he cannot have long walks, but does love to get out and about. He needs BOAS surgery to help his breathing (which HYP will be funding), but he needs to be settled into a home before he has his operation.