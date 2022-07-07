Bosses at Aquapark Doncaster, at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, are set to open up daily later this month with an attraction which will see visitors taking on a giant inflatable aquatic assault course, in the style of the well known former TV show.

It will open up every day over the summer with huge inflatable slides, an inflatable climbing wall, runways and a blast bag.

The inflatable assault course is currently open on Friday afternoons and weekends but opens daily for the holiday period from Monday, July 18 until Sunday, September 4, from 10am-6pm.

Michele Parnham, general manager at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, run by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), said: “Aquapark Doncaster is now in its third year and has been such a popular and welcome addition to the centre. It’s a fantastic activity for all members of the family who want to do something active and fun together. There are certainly lots of laughs and thrills for those who take part!”

Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre is also open to a host of other activities including a natural lake pool for open water swimming, water sport hire with paddleboards, kayaks and canoes and a 50-pitch caravan and campsite with full facilities including a modern toilet and shower block, children’s play area, snack cabin and fully-licensed café bar.

The water sport activities are currently available on Saturday and Sundays only but from Monday, July 18 are open daily until Sunday, September 4.

Added Michele: “Now is a great time for people from across South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire looking for activities and adventures close to home this summer to rediscover all that Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre offers.

“Having all these great activities on your doorstep in Doncaster is a real plus for the region and just shows you don’t have to travel far to do something different and have some great family fun!”

Sessions for the Aquapark Doncaster must be booked online and all participants must be over the age of seven, be able to swim and be over 122cm tall.