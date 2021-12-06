The publisher named the Steel City as the best place for a city break in the UK, and placed it a number nine out of 16 destinations to visit in Europe.

Other UK cities on the list include Liverpool – at number 12 – and Inverness in 16th place.

Time Out picked the 16 emerging destinations 'because of their excellent food, culture, nightlife and community spirit – the things that have always made Europe’s cities such great places to be' – and we know Sheffield isn’t short of any of those!

So whether you’re a local looking for a day out during your time off or a visitor looking for some interesting things to see and do when you get to Sheffield, take a look through this list of lesser-known attractions for some inspiration.

Will you be visiting any?

1. Murals and street art One great thing about Sheffield is the amount of murals and street art you will find when walking around. This one of David Bowie is on Division Street, but there are lots of others. Artist Pete McKee has plenty of wonderful street art in Sheffield that you can find and there are plenty of different parts of the city to explore, including Kelham Island. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Lodge Moor Camp This World War II POW camp is reduced to just a brick foundation and piles of building materials - but it's well worth visiting. You can find it at S10 4LJ. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Alfred Denny Museum of Zoology This museum was established in 1905 at the University of Sheffield and named after the department's first professor of biology, Alfred Denny. Many of the specimens have been in the museum since the early 1900s when collecting was at its peak. Head to the University of Sheffield website to book a visit. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Botantical Gardens Bear Pit The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales