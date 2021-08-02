From outdoor water parks on better-weather days to indoor museums for those rainy ones, here is a list of seven of the best things you can do over the summer break in Sheffield
1. National Videogame Museum
If you fancy something a little bit different, visit the National Videogame Museum to explore how they are made, who makes them, and even why they are made. You can also get involved in the playing and making of some videogames, and attend a number of workshops. Find it on Angel Street and visit www.thenvm.org/ for more.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Aqua Park Sheffield
One of the biggest Inflatable Parks in the UK, the “Total Wipeout” style Aqua Park (inflatable outdoor water assault course) in Rother Valley Country Park is fantastic fun and a great day out. Complete with huge inflatable slides, trampoline, inflatable climbing wall, runways and a “blast bag”, it has everything you need for an adrenaline filled family day out. There is also a cafe on site and a “cable wake park” for anyone who fancies trying a spot of wakeboarding. Visit www.sheffieldcablewaterski.com/aqua-park for more.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Ice Sheffield
If the summer heat gets a bit much, why not cool down by visiting Ice Sheffield? You can join their public ice skating sessions to enjoy fun for all the family. Find it on Coleridge Road and visit www.sheffieldcitytrust.org/venues/icesheffield for more.
Photo: Google Maps
4. TeamSport Go Karting
If go karting is your thing, head to TeamSport for some indoor fun. There are three tracks over four levels with nail biting bends, exhilarating long straights and jaw dropping ramps, it’s sure to test your driving skills to the absolute limit. Find it at Tinsley Industrial Estate and visit www.team-sport.co.uk/go-karting-sheffield for more.
Photo: Google Maps