ShAFF (Sheffield Adventure Film Festival) will take place at the Showroom Cinema from March 18 – 20, with adventure films being shown over five screens.

Those in attendance will be able to join the conversation at a series of short film screenings followed by panel discussions around climate, sustainability, diversity and inclusion in outdoors and adventure.

Festival co-directors Matt Heason and Anna Paxton said: “As we emerge into a post-pandemic world, filmmakers have struck a balance between adrenaline and escapism, and

Showroom Cinema

more thoughtful reflection on the role of adventure in all our lives. ShAFF 2022 is the perfect springboard to the new outdoor season, and we look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Ian Wild, CEO of Showroom Cinema, said: “It is always a pleasure to host events of this calibre, and as one of the best adventure film festivals on the international circuit it’s a fantastic addition to our schedule.”

This year’s programme features films on everything from environmentalists climbing strangler fig trees in Costa Rica; to Peruvian housewives tackling South America’s highest peak; to what happens when the camera man slips, and a solo photographer on a mission to capture elusive mountain goats in the depths of a Yukon winter.

This year the festival is also offering an online programme via ShAFF’s Reelhouse channel.