Sheffield's restaurant inside an independent cinema is worth a viewing

The Take Two deal at Showroom Cinema’s cafe bar includes two main courses, a bottle of house red or white wine, and two cinema tickets, and makes for a perfect evening out.

I took a friend of mine (but a significant other would also do) and we both found that everything on the set menu sounded delicious.

Blackened cajun fish tacos, vegan katsu curry and baked goats cheese salad were all very tempting, but in the end we both chose the wild mushroom pappardelle, made with oat and coconut cream, spinach, and toasted pine nuts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mushroom pappardelle had a rich creamy sauce.

The obvious choice of wine to pair with a creamy dish would be white, but both my friend and I preferring red generally we decided to buck the trend and follow our hearts.

The venue is an informal affair, in no way a serious super formal restaurant, but reading the menu we felt we were in for a real treat with the food. The atmosphere was relaxed bus the place was fairly busy, with others also taking advantage of the Take Two offer.

The house wine came first, a red Chilean, and whilst it wasn’t the most amazing wine I had ever tasted, it was more flavourful than I would expect for a house wine.

When our mains came we were more than ready to tuck in, and the meal couldn’t have looked more appetising: a piping hot, generously portioned dish, drenched in a, creamy sauce.

Showroom Cinema Take Two offer.

I do think that it is hard to get a past dish wrong, but even so this was a lovely meal. A gorgeous creamy flavour permeated the whole dish, and the mushroom and pine nuts added a certain something that pulled it all together.

The red wine exactly compliment the meal, but that was our own silly fault, and anyway, we had drunk most of it by the time our food arrived – so no harm no foul!

The staff were very friendly and helpful, and we didn’t feel rushed or neglected during our meal and were able to take our time.

We had the option to have desserts or another drink, which would be added to the bill, and we decided not too but I think it is worth noting that all of the homemade cakes and sweet treats looked absolutely delicious.

Showroom Cinema is a four screen independent cinema opposite Sheffield railway station.

The Showroom has a fantastically well-stocked bar, with handpulls, lagers, craft beer, gins, whiskys and much more. If you are ever planning to catch a film there it is worth stopping by a half hour earlier just to get a drink at the bar.

After our meal, we then caught the film which was included in the offer. We saw Boiling Point, an intense drama starring Stephen Graham as a struggling head chef which is shot in real time.

I had chosen that film because it looked fantastically unique, which it certainly was. When booking the Take Two offer through the box office, you can choose any film that is being screened at the cinema and book your meal around it.