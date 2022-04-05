11 Things to do on a budget in South Yorkshire and Sheffield this Easter

If you’re stuck for things to do over the Easter holidays, but are wary of your bank account (especially with the rising cost of living), here’s a few things you can be doing to stave off the boredom.
1. Hope Valley
An organised hike through Hope Valley will be held on April 9th, starting at 12pm from Bamford Train Station. Of course, you can go hiking whenever you want - but do it with a few like-minded people by your side will make it a priceless experience.
2. Paws with a Cause
Paws with a Cause is a dog festival that's set to hit Sheffield on April 30th and is the first of its kind. If you like dogs (who doesn't?) this is an unmissable event. Tickets are free and the event will be held at Hillsborough Arena, with all proceeds going towards Cavendish Cancer Care Charity.
3. Easter Family Fun Day
The Easter Family Fun Day hosted by Excel Dance and Martial Arts (held at their academy in Sothall) will take place on the weekend following Easter Sunday and offers plenty to do. There will be an Easter egg hunt for this kids, plenty of great street food to try and they'll even be holding taster sessions for any budding grapplers.
4. Sheffield Vegan Market
Scheduled for April 17th, Sheffield's Vegan Market on the Moor is a great experience for anyone who's curious. There's some delectable vegan street food on offer (as well as some free samples) - if you're not sold on the vegan diet, give this event a try. You may find yourself converted by the end of it!
