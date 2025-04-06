Shell-shocked Sheffield man finds 'one-in-a-billion' spherical egg in his half-a-dozen from Lidl

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Sheffield couple opened their shopping only last week to find a perfectly round, “one-in-a-billion chance” spherical egg.

It’s no yolk - John Hargreaves, 66, opened their box of half-a-dozen from the Lidl supermarket in Stannington Road only to notice the odd-one-out.

John says they were putting the eggs in the fridge one-by-one when he felt the unfamiliar shape in his hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield man john Hargreaves and his wife were surprised to open their box of six from Lidl and find a spherical egg, which they believe from research may be a "one in a billion" chance.Sheffield man john Hargreaves and his wife were surprised to open their box of six from Lidl and find a spherical egg, which they believe from research may be a "one in a billion" chance.
Sheffield man john Hargreaves and his wife were surprised to open their box of six from Lidl and find a spherical egg, which they believe from research may be a "one in a billion" chance. | Charlie Atkins/National World

“I thought it was very strange,” said John. “I wondered, ‘how rare can this be, I’ve never seen one like it before.”

But, turning to the internet, John found what was now resting carefully on his living room table was the product of a one-in-one-billion chance.

Eggs have evolved to be oval as it is a far stronger shape for a mother hen to sit on compared to a sphere, meaning John’s oddball egg would stand little chance in the wild.

However, John admits he “isn’t sure what to do with it now,” and is wondering if anyone would shell out for it at auction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It would be a shame, but maybe the best thing is just to eat it,” said John.

“It expires on April 5 so I’ve got until then to decide.

“I did think about if anyone would buy it at auction or want to own it, or perhaps drain it so they could keep the shell.”

In March 2025, a spherical egg found by workers at Fenton Farm Eggs sold the oddity for £420 at a charity auction.

Another one, found in Berkshire in December 2024, was sold at auction for £200.

Related topics:SheffieldLidlSupermarketinternetWorkers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice