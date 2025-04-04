Cheapest houses in Sheffield: The fixer-upper homes selling for as little as £40k
But there are some properties in Sheffield where you can still pick up a home for as little as £40,000.
According to Rightmove, the average price of a house in Sheffield is £257,323.
But in Page Hall, a neighbourhood just a few miles from Sheffield city centre, it’s still possible to buy a house for as little as £40,000.
Upwell Hill: £40,000
At the cheapest end of this list is a two bedroom mid terrace house in Upwell Hill.
It is listed as a ‘great investment property opportunity for local or national investors’ on Zoopla.
The property features a reception room, kitchen and rear garden.
It also has two bedrooms, one in the attic room.
Lloyd Street: £80,000
The property features a spacious living room with a large front-facing window, allowing plenty of natural light.
At the rear, a kitchen and dining area provide ample room for cooking and mealtimes.
Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with the front-facing room being particularly spacious.
A family bathroom, fitted with a three-piece suite, is located between the two bedrooms.
Page Hall Road: 95,000
Situated on a busy street close to the Northern General Hospital, the property benefits from easy access to local shops and transport links to Sheffield city centre.
With a larger floor plan than similar properties, it features a lounge, dining room, and kitchen on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and a third bedroom with additional storage on the second floor.
Front and rear gardens provide outdoor space, adding to its appeal.
A neighbourhood with history
Page Hall has long been a working-class community, originally built in the late 19th and early 20th century to house workers from Sheffield’s booming steel industry.
Rows of red-brick Victorian terraces sprung up to accommodate families drawn to the city’s industrial success.
In the mid-20th century, as the steel industry declined, the area saw economic hardship, with many homes becoming rental properties.
More recently, Page Hall has become home to a diverse mix of communities, bringing international supermarkets and family-run businesses.
A risk worth taking?
At £40,000, these properties offer a rare opportunity, but they don’t come without their unique difficulties. Many are sold at auction, meaning buyers need cash upfront.
But for first-time buyers priced out of more expensive areas, Page Hall presents a unique chance to own a home and potentially watch its value grow.