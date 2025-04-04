Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For many first-time buyers, the idea of owning a home seems like a distant dream.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there are some properties in Sheffield where you can still pick up a home for as little as £40,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a house in Sheffield is £257,323.

But in Page Hall, a neighbourhood just a few miles from Sheffield city centre, it’s still possible to buy a house for as little as £40,000.

Upwell Hill: £40,000

At the cheapest end of this list is a two bedroom mid terrace house in Upwell Hill.

It is listed as a ‘great investment property opportunity for local or national investors’ on Zoopla.

The property features a reception room, kitchen and rear garden.

It also has two bedrooms, one in the attic room.

Upwell Hill | Zoopla

Lloyd Street: £80,000

The property features a spacious living room with a large front-facing window, allowing plenty of natural light.

At the rear, a kitchen and dining area provide ample room for cooking and mealtimes.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with the front-facing room being particularly spacious.

A family bathroom, fitted with a three-piece suite, is located between the two bedrooms.

Lloyd Street | Zoopla

Kitchen | Zoopla

Bedroom | Zoopla

Garden | Zoopla

Page Hall Road: 95,000

Situated on a busy street close to the Northern General Hospital, the property benefits from easy access to local shops and transport links to Sheffield city centre.

With a larger floor plan than similar properties, it features a lounge, dining room, and kitchen on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and a third bedroom with additional storage on the second floor.

Front and rear gardens provide outdoor space, adding to its appeal.

Page Hall Road | Zoopla

A neighbourhood with history

Page Hall has long been a working-class community, originally built in the late 19th and early 20th century to house workers from Sheffield’s booming steel industry.

Rows of red-brick Victorian terraces sprung up to accommodate families drawn to the city’s industrial success.

In the mid-20th century, as the steel industry declined, the area saw economic hardship, with many homes becoming rental properties.

More recently, Page Hall has become home to a diverse mix of communities, bringing international supermarkets and family-run businesses.

A risk worth taking?

At £40,000, these properties offer a rare opportunity, but they don’t come without their unique difficulties. Many are sold at auction, meaning buyers need cash upfront.

But for first-time buyers priced out of more expensive areas, Page Hall presents a unique chance to own a home and potentially watch its value grow.