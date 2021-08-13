These are the most and least valuable property postcodes in Sheffield - one may be a surprise

Property worth a total of £51,852,344 has been sold in S10, which includes high-end and popular suburbs such as Fulwood, Nether Green, Sandygate, Crookesmoor, Lodge Moor, Crookes, Tapton Hill and Crosspool.

Next on the list is S11, where property worth a total of £48,185,687 has changed hands. This area includes Ecclesall, Bents Green, Greystones, Whirlow, Banner Cross and Ringinglow.

In third place is S6, where the property market has been worth £38,641,676. This area includes Stannington, Middlewood, Walkley, Owlerton, Wisewood, Wadsley Bridge and Upperthorpe.

Properties are selling fast in the S11 postcode

Down at the bottom of the list is S14, where property sales have totalled £1,003,600.

This area covers Rollestone, Hemsworth, Gleadless Valley and Herdings.

Perhaps surprisingly, just above that comes S1, the city centre postcode. Property sales here only amount to £1,247,500.

The fourth and fifth-placed areas of Sheffield are S8 – including Abbeydale, Beauchief, Norton Woodseats, Greenhill, Meersbrook and Jordanthorpe and worth £31,770,902 – and S17, with sales totalling £31,434,600. This area includes Dore, Totley and Bradway Bank.

Crookes Valley Park is in one of the city's most popular area for property sales

Third-least popular Sheffield area in terms of sales is S4, worth £1,997,500. It contains contains Grimesthorpe, Brightside, Burngreave and Lower Crabtree.

Above that comes S3, worth £2,426,500, an area including Neepsend, Pitsmoor, Woodside, Netherthorpe and Parkwood Springs.

Next is S9, the area including Darnall, Tinsley, Wincobank, Attercliffe, and Carbrook. Home sales there totalled £3,850,000.

The High Peak area S33 lies just above these on the list, with sales totalling £4,884,000. Areas of Barnsley (S75) and Rotherham (S66) both come ahead of S8.

The research was conducted by estate agent Keller Williams UK, which found that Brighton is the nation’s most valuable property postcode outside London.

Keller Williams UK analysed sold prices across the market in England and Wales since the start of the year and found that so far, a stamp duty holiday-fuelled market has seen residential property sales hit £68.8bn in value.