Women's fashion brand Forever New opens first UK stand-alone store at Meadowhall in Sheffield

Forever New says it is renowned for its “timeless and wearable collections, dedicated to the celebration of modern femininity. Designed in Melbourne, Australia, each collection is created with a unique blend of seasonal trends, feminine silhouettes, and of-the-moment detailing”.

The store has opened with a collection of contemporary and feminine styles from chic separates to all-occasion dresses. Best known for feminine floaty dresses, the brand describes the collection as “a fresh take on modern dressing. A contemporary feel on classic feminine pieces, ditsy printed dresses and wide-leg denim are the standouts for this season”.

The Forever New store that has just arrived in Meadowhall

Until now, the firm had UK partnerships with online retailers John Lewis, ASOS and Next, as well as selling the brand in Fenwick and House of Fraser stores. It has 250 stores in 10 countries.

Managing director Carolyn Mackenzie said: “We are thrilled to open our first-ever stand-alone store in the UK.

“After seeing great success already in the UK with our concession partners and the launch of our international website in 2020, it’s an exciting new step for the brand and we look forward to welcoming our customers in store at Meadowhall. ”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking for new brands to bring to Meadowhall and it’s particularly exciting that we’ll be home to Forever New’s first-ever store in the UK. I’m sure it will be a big hit with our customers.”

Australian fashion brand Forever New is known for its feminine looks