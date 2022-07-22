In a welcome boost to the local economy, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is also looking to fill transport and maintenance roles at its Goldthorpe Regional Distribution Centre.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions, with salaries of up to £14.34 per hour.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket expected to create 2,000 permanent roles across the UK this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is also looking to fill transport and maintenance roles

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites across the country to make that possible.

“Being an Aldi colleague means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.”