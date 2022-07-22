Aldi jobs: Supermarket chain to create 168 warehouse roles in South Yorkshire over the next 12 months

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire around 168 people in a South Yorkshire warehouse over the next 12 months.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 5:40 pm

In a welcome boost to the local economy, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is also looking to fill transport and maintenance roles at its Goldthorpe Regional Distribution Centre.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions, with salaries of up to £14.34 per hour.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket expected to create 2,000 permanent roles across the UK this year.

The UK's fifth-largest supermarket is also looking to fill transport and maintenance roles

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites across the country to make that possible.

“Being an Aldi colleague means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.”

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

