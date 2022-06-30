More than 160 objections made to Swallownest Lidl plans – including letters from Aldi and Co-Op

Aldi and Co-Op have also written to Rotherham Council over the plans.

In 2020, Lidl applied to build a 1,880 sqm supermarket on land off Rotherham Road, as well as the demolition of the Christ Church building, and part of Swallownest Miners Welfare that is currently on the site.

The plans were rejected by RMBC’s planning board in September 2020, on the basis of the “detrimental” impact the new store would have on businesses in the centre of Swallownest.

A spokesperson from Lidl GB commented: “We are delighted to progress plans to bring a new Lidl store to Rotherham, giving the local community increased shopping choice and access to high quality and affordable produce.

Lidl bosses launched a community consultation to hear resident’s views in February, and submitted a new application to Rotherham Council’s planning board.

They add that if approved, the new store will create up to 40 jobs, and will also provide new facilities for the nearby Swallownest Miners Welfare Club.

On RMBC’s planning portal, 161 objections and 41 letters of support have been lodged since the application was registered on April 12.

Objections have been raised on the grounds of air quality, effects on current shops in the area, road safety, increased congestion, and the proximity of the store to local schools.

The support letters welcome a greater choice of where to shop and the offer of cheaper food than surrounding stores, especially in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

Residents were also supportive of more jobs for the community and welcomed the plans to fund improvements to the Miners’ Welfare building and provide changing facilities.

One resident wrote: “In this day and age, any shop and store that will give you value for your money has got to be good for us all.”

“We would like a new Lidl in Swallownest, it would bring a bit more competition, and in these difficult times it should help to keep prices from going too high. It’s a long way to travel to the nearest Lidl and with the price of fuel it’s not economical,” wrote another.

Another added: “As pensioners, even though we have a great Aldi it will enhance our choice when the bus routes are appalling at present.”

However, a number of objections have also been lodged.

One resident wrote: “The supermarket will be built in the middle of three local junior and nursery schools, increasing the danger to the children with the increased road traffic, and with the increased air pollution that the children would be breathing in.”

Another added: “It will damage Swallownest’s central shopping area, and also the local area’s convenience stores and Post Office business.”

“We already have a new supermarket less than a mile away, and so surely a fourth would undoubtedly damage Swallownest’s existing central shopping area,” stated another.

“Before submitting this planning application, we undertook a comprehensive community consultation, writing directly to approximately 6,000 homes in and around Swallownest. Of those who responded, the vast majority supported the plans for a new Lidl store on this site.

“The updated plans include a new vehicular access for the new store from Rotherham Road to help mitigate impact on traffic as well as an improved access for the Miners’ Sports & Social Club. Alongside this the plans are supported by a range of specialist reports focusing on areas including transport and retail.

“If approved, the new store would create around 40 new jobs for the local community and include a bakery, electric vehicle charging spaces and customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has taken the time to respond to the consultation and for expressing their support by writing to Rotherham Council. We look forward to receiving a decision in due course”.

A retail impact assessment states that the Aldi store at Park Hill which opened in January 2021 “demonstrates a clear latent demand for additional discount retail destinations”.

“The Aldi store has clearly widened consumer choice in the area as shown by the significant levels of trade it has made in the past year.

“The Lidl proposal would achieve exactly what national policy seeks; the widening of consumer choice in a highly accessible, edge-of-centre location.”

However, Aldi bosses have also submitted a letter, requesting that he retail impact assessment is assessed by the council’s retail policy advisers.

“We cannot see that there has been any change in circumstances that would warrant the local authority coming to a different decision other than the fact that the need for choice and competition has already been satisfied through the opening of the Aldi store.”

An objection on behalf of the Co-Op states that there is “no qualitative need for another foodstore in this location,” as “Swallownest District Centre and the nearby Swallow Road Local Centre are well served by two foodstores.

“A significant adverse impact on the local and district centre is expected.”