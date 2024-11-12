“Keys to the city”: How The Cream Store and Carhartt WIP are opening up the heart of Sheffield
The store has dedicated a whole mezzanine floor to Carhartt WIP (Work in progress), their main brand partner.
The event was also supported by Thornbridge Brewery who supplied custom cans of West Coast Session IPA that were readily available in a large ice bucket by the store’s entrance.
The collaboration, termed “Keys to the city”, was built around the current development in the heart of Sheffield City Centre.
Surrounded by new shops such as Sostrene Grene and Yards Store, are we about to see Sheffield’s retail scene rejuvenated?
Kyle Barley, retail manager, said “This is us saying come into the city. We’re embracing the city and we want to engage with the community. That’s the theme around it.”
“For our collaboration, Carhartt WIP did a limited-edition T-shirt for us, they only made 50 of them.”
Carhartt WIP is a contemporary brand that takes its inspiration from Carhartt, an American workwear label. The brand prides itself on providing ‘stylish’ and ‘functional’ items of clothing.
Upon arrival at the event, the safe space The Cream Store has created instantly became apparent. Full of friendly faces, polite staff and happy customers, the store is doing just what Kyle said, engaging with the community.
A walk around their first floor introduces you to all the different brands they stock, including Barbour and Fred Perry.
Upstairs is the dedicated Carhartt WIP space including hoodies, graphic T-shirts, tote bags and beanie hats.
The store stocked seasonal staples including some impressive, statement scarves that are sure to keep Sheffield’s winter chill from getting to you.
Prices range from £9 to £340.00, their Milton Jacket being the most expensive item.
Each item felt as though it was created with top quality materials as well as thorough dedication and passion. You can see the love behind the collaboration and the way both brands want to create a sense of togetherness and community.
Kyle said the collab is about “opening the city”, and that they are. Not only is The Cream Store providing the people of Sheffield with high quality fashion, but they’re also bringing Sheffield’s retail scene back to life.
