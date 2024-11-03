"Why I stayed in Sheffield after graduating from university and why thousands of others have done the same"
I wanted to be a doctor when I was at school. I spent a lot of time in hospitals as a child and being around the incredible staff at NHS hospitals in London, Cambridge and beyond made me want to be part of it.
However, during my sixth form options evening in Year 11, my chemistry teacher effectively told me I wouldn’t be able to do the subject at A-Level - dashing those medical dreams.
It didn’t leave me in a life limbo though. News has always been a part of my life. Mornings before school always consisted of getting up at 7am and watching BBC Breakfast until 7.30am, when we then started getting ready for school.
I set my heart on journalism and when it came to choosing the university where I would have the best training, it was a no brainer. It had to be the University of Sheffield.
So I began my studies in September 2019, graduated in July 2022, and I am still here.
Just under half of Sheffield students, both from the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, are reported to stay in the city after they graduate. That’s a huge number which is quite unique to the Steel City.
But why do so many students stay? I can’t speak for everyone, but I fell in love with this city, the people and more. For our #Love Your campaign, I’ll do my best to explain why.
The Village City
It seems a bit of a cliché when you hear it in your university introductory sessions, but I quickly found Sheffield was indeed a big village.
The friendly Northerners stereotype is overwhelmingly true in this city. Being able to chat to complete strangers as if you’ve known them for years is incredible.
That is the epitome of what people in Sheffield are. Kind and friendly and willing to help each other, even those they don’t know, at the drop of a hat.
I have one memory I always share from my first year of university, when this brilliant part of Sheffield culture hit me for the first time.
I was sat at a bus stop on Manchester Road, near the Ranmoor student village. I was on my way to Bramall Lane for the student newspaper, Forge Press, to cover Sheffield United vs Burnley during that incredible Premier League campaign under Chris Wilder.
I was alone for a few minutes, but was soon joined by an older couple. They were clearly Blades, draped in team scarves and tops - I was attempting to be a professional journalist, so hadn’t gone with any football-related attire, and was minding my own business.
The lady, who had a kind smile and grey hair, suddenly asked me where I was off to. It caught me off guard, but having been told about this wonderful, chatty bit of Sheffield life, I reciprocated.
We chatted for 10 minutes about football, my studies and her children, who she was meeting in the city centre to head to the game with.
I’m not a huge football fan, I support Arsenal and had no affiliation with Sheffield United at all, yet, hearing this lady talk about her love for the team had an effect on me I hadn’t realised at the time.
It only came out when John Lundtrum opened the scoring and, sat in the press box surrounded by professionals and sat directly next to the Burnley reporters, I stood up and cheered. Earning myself a tap on the shoulder from my more experience student paper colleague, who told me to sit down and be professional.
A Foodie City
I love food. Sheffield loves food. It was a match made in heaven, which has only gotten stronger.
A multi-cultural offering of cuisines across the city means I’ve found so many new things I now adore. Incredible Indian restaurants, Thai street food venues, “proper” Neapolitan pizzerias and Italian caffes meant I was surrounded by great food.
In fact, if I had left, I probably wouldn’t have been able to visit the brand new Cambridge Street Collective, which has already taken far more of my money than I’d care to admit.
Why would I go anywhere else?
Coffee Culture
An underrated part of our city. Something I have been intending to write about in far more detail than now.
I don’t drink much alcohol. Coffee has always been my drink of choice and I am proud to admit I am a coffee snob.
Sheffield’s independent coffee and cafe scene is incredible. There are so many great options I love like Cawa; Marmadukes; Frazer’s Coffee Roasters and many more.
We really bang on about the incredible brewery and craft industry in Sheffield. It’s about time we paid our coffee scene that same respect.
Journalism
Perhaps a more broadly applicable reason for many students in Sheffield would be work. One thing the Sheffield universities do have is tremendous connections within the communities and industries of the city.
I studied and trained to be a journalist and now I work for the newspaper which has served this city I love for over a century.
This is a brilliant city for journalism - the kind people who live here make it a much easier job. There are so many communities with their own unique stories and perspectives on city life.
I love sharing those stories. I love getting one-to-one interviews with the councillors and politicians serving one of England’s biggest cities.
It is one of the best patches in the world and I love it.
Basketball
Shoutout the Sheffield Sharks. We have a great culture for basketball in this city.
I played the sport as a teenager and love it with all my heart, but it doesn’t get the investment it deserves.
There are only nine professional teams in Britain and we are so, so lucky to have one here.
So, get down to ‘The Tank’ (or the Canon Medical Arena) and enjoy this brilliant game.