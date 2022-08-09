If you want a home on Dore Road, you’ll have to fork out a whopping £1.3m. With houses averaging £1,277,000, the street has managed to bank six sales.

This is according to a tool created by the home sales company Property Solvers, which compiled a list of the ten most expensive streets to live on in the steel city, based on house sales over the past five years.

The village of Dore itself is often referred to as a ‘millionaires village’ and has been crowned the most sought after for buyers in South Yorkshire by Rightmove, so it’s no surprise that it’s home to Sheffield’s most expensive street.

It’s within easy access to the Peak District and home to ofsted’s ‘outstanding’ rated King Ecgbert School.

Stumperlowe Crescent isn’t far behind Dore, with houses averaging £1,214,000 and five of them have already been taken off the market. This street was also highlighted in 2020 as having the biggest price gap between its properties - a £975,000 difference between its most and least expensive homes.

Hangram Lane comes in at third place on £1,133,333, completing Sheffield’s top three. Three of the street’s properties have been taken off the market. Just down the road from Hangram

Farm, it could offer the perfect family property, but at a steep price.

This is the full list of Sheffield’s most expensive streets. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Dore Road Houses sell for £1,277,000 on average Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Stumperlowe Crescent Road Houses sell for £1,214,000 on average Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Hangram Lane Houses sell for £1,133,333 on average Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Snaithing Lane Houses sell for £1,125,625 on average Photo: Google Photo Sales