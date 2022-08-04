This property is located in Ridgeway and has floor space over 2,000 square feet.

The agents, Whitehornes Estate Agents, said the property was “absolutely stunning, immaculately presented and very deceptive”.

It is a three bedroom home and has two of those bedrooms on the ground floor, accessible from the main hall upon entry to the home.

Being in S12, it is also a short distance away from a number of quality nurseries, primary and secondary schools, making it fantastic for a growing family or for someone looking to downsize.

1. Entrance hall Upon entry to the property you will find yourself in this bright entrance hall. From here you can access every room in the home, including two downstairs bedrooms, the open-plan kitchen/living space and the lounge. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen is sleek and modern and each appliance reflects the incoming light all over the room. It is spacious, with plenty of worktop space to cook on and a small breakfast bar at the end for the mornings. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

3. Living space The living space is large and open, with plenty of space for lots of furniture and for hosting, or relaxing. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

4. Bedroom One of the two downstairs properties, this bedroom looks out onto the large garden and, like every other bedroom, has it's own en-suite. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales