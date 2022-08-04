The property, in Bolsterstone, has just under 3,500 square feet of floor space within the building, but then has 0.75 of an acre of grounds around it.

It is a simply stunning property developed from a previous barn conversion to bring you the property you see today.

Redbrik have said the conversion worked to retain “characterful features including fireplaces, exposed beams and superb stonework”.

Three of the bedrooms have an en-suite, with a further two sharing a shower room.

It’s a tremendous property with stunning views and if you would like to see more, you can find it on the Redbrik site, here.

1. 0.75 acres of land This image shows the vast landscaped ground coming with this property. Everything in colour is part of the property's expasive gardens.

2. Spacious lounge This lounge has masses of space for relaxing and spending time watching TV. It has doors to the rear of the property for access to the expansive gardens outside.

3. Sitting room The sitting room is found just across the ground floor from the lounge. It offers another space to unwind, but also has access to the rest of the house and not just the gardens outside.

4. Kitchen/dining The open-plan kitchen/diner is finished with Miele appliances and also has space for a desk for home working.