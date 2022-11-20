News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield property: £625,000 house on new estate has double garage and five bedrooms

This five bedroom home on a newly built estate near Sheffield is on the market for £625,000.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

The new-build detached house on Old Mansfield Road, Aston, includes a built-in double garage, and, plenty of living space, and a kitchen with a view overlooking its garden through French windows.

Entering through an entrance hall, you then find a living room, study and kitchen/dining room. Then upstairs, there are five bedrooms, including a master bedroom with its own dressing area, ensuite shower room and juliet balconies. Two of the iother two bedrooms also en-suite, alongside a family bathroom featuring a bath and separate shower.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Rightmove, here

1. Kerbside appeal

The front of the house, showing the twin garage doors

2. Garden

Decking outside the house leads to an enclosed garden

3. Garden view

The view of the garden from the French windows in the kitchen

4. Kitchen

Picture shows the kitchen

