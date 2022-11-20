Sheffield property: £625,000 house on new estate has double garage and five bedrooms
This five bedroom home on a newly built estate near Sheffield is on the market for £625,000.
The new-build detached house on Old Mansfield Road, Aston, includes a built-in double garage, and, plenty of living space, and a kitchen with a view overlooking its garden through French windows.
Entering through an entrance hall, you then find a living room, study and kitchen/dining room. Then upstairs, there are five bedrooms, including a master bedroom with its own dressing area, ensuite shower room and juliet balconies. Two of the iother two bedrooms also en-suite, alongside a family bathroom featuring a bath and separate shower.
If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Rightmove, here