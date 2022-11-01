Mr Mitchell launched Honey with the aquisition of its first two sites in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, with plans to build 141 new homes at an average price of £300,000. Mr Mitchell said: “There is a clear gap in the housing market for the type of properties we’re going to build. Designing the house types has been a real labour of love because we want to provide people with homes purposely created for them that will set new standards.”

Honey says it has analysed consumer insights and trends to design homes meeting the needs and wants of modern home buyers, with standard features of all their homes said to include bi-folding doors, fully integrated kitchens and boutique-style bathrooms. The company has also said all its homes will accomodate the Future Homes Standard, which requires all new homes from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions.

Honey has initially agreed to acquire two developments in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, with the units across both those sites to have a gross development value of £40 million. The company is being backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners, which has £937m of fully committed capital.

