There are more than a few spots across Sheffield that could sadly be called ‘wastelands’ - whether they from derelict factories that are still here, or ones that were cleared long ago with no plan in place.

There are also Victorian-era streets showing their age and city centre stores that have stood empty for years.

But these places will be be revitalised and stand taller than ever - literally - if the plans below get underway.

These developments were all given the go-ahead this year and together could create more than 1,600 new homes and flats, both to buy and to rent.

Some have a concrete vision such as the ambitious Attercliffe Waterside which could take decades to see all three phases complete, while others are more just an enthusiastic thumbs up, like the agreement to reclaim Cannon Brewery in Neepsend.

Others promise to literally change the skyline of Sheffield like the 40-storey King Tower, which was approved in January but hasn’t seen any headway while developers navigate their agreements.

Here are six ambitious building projects that could see Sheffield change around them, and - where possible - what they look like today compared to their artists’ impressions.

1 . Trinity Street/Copper Street Developers Sky-House Co plan to demolish a large number of aging buildings and derelict factories across both Trinity Street/Copper Street, in Shalesmoor, close to Kelham Island, to build 34 one and two bed apartments across two blocks, along with 14 two and three bed family homes and one commercial space, all centred around communal gardens. | Sky House Co Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Trinity Street From the top of Trinity Street currently. The plan by Sky-Houes Co has only recently been approved by the council. Read more here: https://www.thestar.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/sky-house-co-little-chicago-plans-given-green-light-4844723 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Attercliffe Waterside - 1,000 homes One of the most ambitious projects in Sheffield, Attercliffe Waterside by developers Citu intends to build 1,000 homes across three phases across the former Spartan Works on Attercliffe Road. It should also include leisure outlets and "creative workspaces," built using £17m from the Government's Levelling Up fund. | Citu Photo Sales