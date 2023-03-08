A Sheffield mega-mansion with “expansive” grounds and located in a leafy city suburb has hit the market for £2,000,000 – making it one of the most expensive to buy in Sheffield.

The six-bed Brincliffe home, known as Muswell Lodge, is currently being sold through agents Eadon Lockwood & Riddle. It is one of the most expensive homes on the Sheffield property market at the moment.

The building has a substantial history laid out by the agents in the brochure. It has had a number of owners over the years, many of whom have added to the building, including the current vendors.

Entering the house through the storm porch on the ground floor, you find yourself in a wide entrance hall, with the formal dining room, w.c and drawing room off to your left. To the right is a large sitting room, which takes you through to the study, a storage room and then out into the expansive grounds around the house.

At the end of the entrance hall you will reach the open plan kitchen, breakfast room and pantry, which was added to the property as part of a ground floor remodelling by the current vendors. Downstairs there is a substantially sized cellar, which features a number of rooms for storage, but also a wine cellar and snooker room.

All of the bedrooms, five of which are doubles, are found on the first and second floors. On the landing of the main staircase to the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, a family bathroom with a sink, toilet and shower/bath, and the large principal bedroom, which has lots of built in storage and an en-suite.

You will also find a second staircase on the first floor, which will take you up to bedrooms four, five and six. Bedroom six is the only bedroom not classed as a double, but bedrooms four and five definitely are and appear very spacious.

The gardens and grounds have large lawn areas, paved patio and a large driveway. There is plenty of private outdoor space to utilised in good weather.

