A massive £1,500,000 property has hit the Sheffield market this week and comes equipped with a pool complex, home bar, snooker room and a large principal bedroom.

The house, on Hallam Grange Road in S10, has five bedrooms, three of which come with en-suites, four bathrooms and three reception rooms. The seven-figure price tag places it firmly amongst the most expensive in Sheffield currently viewable on the Zoopla website.

The floorplan shows the sheer volume of rooms in the house, with the ground floor boasting a large entrance hall, sitting room, sun room, snug, kitchen, study room, utility room, pantry, garage, snooker room, swimming pool and two W/Cs.

Upstairs, there is a large landing; master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, en-suite and balcony; bedroom two, with an en-suite; bedroom three and bedroom four, without en-suites – though bedroom four appears to have a sink; and bedroom five, with a dressing room and en-suite.

Throw in the outbuilding, housing a fully-equipped home bar capable of serving booze on-tap and housing a handful of guests, and you have approximately 3,790 square feet of floor space. This on top of the desirable S10 location, just off of Redmires Road, and you may start to comprehend why this property could fetch its asking price.

