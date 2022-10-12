Houses for sale Sheffield: Ranmoor family home surrounded by top schools on market for £1,500,000
A £1,500,000 Ranmoor family home has been described as “outstanding” and within “beautiful” surroundings.
It’s slotted itself right into the collection of Sheffield’s most expensive properties on the market right now and it absolutely looks the part. It’s found on a little known private road in an exclusive gated development.
The agents said: “This simply stunning, immaculately presented and ultra-contemporary family home has been meticulously planned and designed to the very highest specification.”
With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it is fully equipped for the large family and it’s massive open-plan space on the ground floor is a brilliant addition to this contemporary home.
