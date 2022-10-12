It’s slotted itself right into the collection of Sheffield’s most expensive properties on the market right now and it absolutely looks the part. It’s found on a little known private road in an exclusive gated development.

The agents said: “This simply stunning, immaculately presented and ultra-contemporary family home has been meticulously planned and designed to the very highest specification.”

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it is fully equipped for the large family and it’s massive open-plan space on the ground floor is a brilliant addition to this contemporary home.

Take a look through the gallery below for all the images of this “breathtaking” property.

If you like the look of this property and would like to know more, click here.

1. Storth Hollow Croft, Ranmoor This property has slotted right into the most expensive on the Sheffield market and certainly looks the part. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Open plan living The ground floor is largely made up of this terrific space. There is also a utility room, snug or study and W/C. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Snug/Study This room has been marked as a snug or a study on the floorplan, meaning it could be used for either. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Lounge area This is the living area of the open-plan space on the ground floor. The floorplan has also called it a cinearea, due to the projector on the ceiling. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales