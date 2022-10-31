Houses for sale Sheffield: Historic 16th Century country home for sale at £1.2m
More Hall is a historic country home from the 16th Century, built in 1573 by Thomas More and is now for sale.
Sitting on 2.2acres of woodland and maintained gardens, this “imposing” seven-bed property has access to the More Hall reservoir, several reception rooms and four bathrooms, making it an excellent family home. The agent also described how the property could be converted to a boutique hotel or wedding venue.
Historically, this home was split into two sections, including family living quarters and staff living quarters. The staff quarters provided a downstairs W.C, wash room, boiler room, lots of storage rooms and a utility room. The stairs to the staff living quarters were found in the kitchen.
The rest of the home was deemed the family quarters, with large reception rooms, bedrooms, a grand hallway and the kitchen space. With the staggering seven-figure price tag, this is obviously aimed at a high end buyer, but possibly one with needs to head to the capital, with the agent boasting it’s terrific links to London, either 2.5 hours on the train or a rapid 55 minutes via helicopter.