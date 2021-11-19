The average agent fee is 1.2% in the city, putting it on a par with Portsmouth and Bristol, while the average property price is now £192,236.

That gives a sale cost of £2,307, which is among the cheapest in the UK, according to figures from an estate agent comparison website and the latest UK house price index.

Experts from GetAgent.co.uk looked at how the house price boom has impacted the cost of selling a home across 20 major cities. The sourced the average fee charged across the 20 cities and what this equates to based on the current average house price.

A 'for sale' sign is displayed outside a new build house on a housing estate by developer and housebuilder Persimmon

Despite a sluggish time for the London market, the capital still sits top where the highest fee to sell a home is concerned.

At 1.7%, London is not only home to the highest percentage fee, but with an average property price of £525,893, it also ranks top in monetary terms at £8,940.

The second-highest cost to sell is found in Cambridge and Oxford, where despite only charging a 1.1% fee, estate agents take home £5,426 and £4,711 respectively due to the higher cost of property.

Bournemouth also ranks within the top five, where the average agent earns £3,768 from the average fee of 1.2%, while the same percentage fee in Bristol equates to a cost of £3,690.

At the other end of the table, Glasgow is currently the most affordable city to sell your home. A 1.1% fee charged on the average property price of £162,081 equates to just £1,783.

The Sheffield figure of £2,307 compares to Bradford at £1,873, Newcastle £1,957, Nottingham £2,233 and Liverpool £2,304 which also rank among the most affordable cities to sell in the current market.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk Colby Short said: “It’s a great time to be a homeowner, particularly if you’re thinking about selling up, as the likelihood is that the value of your home has climbed considerably over the last year to 18 months.

“Of course, it’s important to remember that this will also increase the fee you’re likely to pay when it comes to selling and this can range anywhere from a few thousand pounds, to nearly ten thousand, depending on where you live and the market value of your home.

“When looking to sell, it’s always important to shop around and see what each agent is charging in fees and then get a good idea of what this will equate to in pounds and pence when you do come to putting your home on the market.”

The house price boom was prompted by the stamp duty holiday, which cost the Government £125m in lost revenue in Sheffield and Yorkshire.