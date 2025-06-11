Rotherham homes: Barratt offering new build discounts in Waverley under government First Homes scheme
Barratt Homes is offering houses at Waverley at a 30 per cent discount for local first-time buyers and key workers.
The firm is offering two-bed apartments through the government’s First Homes scheme from £136,500.
Stay informed on all of the key stories taking place in the city’s courtrooms with The Star’s Court newsletter. Sign up for your weekly updates today.
To be eligible buyers must be first-time purchasers aged 18 or older and have a combined household income of less than £80,000 (or £90,000 in London).
Buyers must also meet a criteria determined by the local authority.
New homes cannot cost more than £250,000 (or £420,000 in London) after the discount has been applied.
The homes remain discounted for future eligible buyers, ensuring long-term affordability.
Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The First Homes scheme presents a fantastic opportunity to get on the property ladder and we are pleased to offer a collection of eligible homes at Affinity in Waverley.”
The huge site in Rotherham was reclaimed from the Orgreave coking works, scene of a bloody clash between striking miners and police in 1984.
A 13-year clean up ended in 2010. The first house was occupied in 2012.
Today there are 1,800 houses and they are going up at a rate of 200-a-year, according to master developer Harworth Estates, the former property division of British Coal.
The last of 3,000 houses is set to be built within six years.
Barratt Homes is part of Barratt Redrow PLC, a FTSE 100 company.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.