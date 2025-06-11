First-time buyers can get on the property ladder near Sheffield at a reduced cost thanks to a government-backed scheme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes is offering houses at Waverley at a 30 per cent discount for local first-time buyers and key workers.

The firm is offering two-bed apartments through the government’s First Homes scheme from £136,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of homes are being built at Waverley in Rotherham and some are discounted under a government funded scheme. | nw

To be eligible buyers must be first-time purchasers aged 18 or older and have a combined household income of less than £80,000 (or £90,000 in London).

Buyers must also meet a criteria determined by the local authority.

New homes cannot cost more than £250,000 (or £420,000 in London) after the discount has been applied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes remain discounted for future eligible buyers, ensuring long-term affordability.

Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The First Homes scheme presents a fantastic opportunity to get on the property ladder and we are pleased to offer a collection of eligible homes at Affinity in Waverley.”

The huge site in Rotherham was reclaimed from the Orgreave coking works, scene of a bloody clash between striking miners and police in 1984.

A 13-year clean up ended in 2010. The first house was occupied in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olive Lane shops at Waverley. | nw

Today there are 1,800 houses and they are going up at a rate of 200-a-year, according to master developer Harworth Estates, the former property division of British Coal.

The last of 3,000 houses is set to be built within six years.

Barratt Homes is part of Barratt Redrow PLC, a FTSE 100 company.