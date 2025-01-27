Life on the pretty new Sheffield housing estate with Michelin-rated restaurant which is missing just one thing
Oughtibridge Valley, on the site of an old paper mill nestled in the lush Sheffield countryside between Oughtibridge and Wharncliffe Side, will have more than 280 homes either side of the River Don once it is complete.
Many residents are already living there and when we visited they told us how it offers the ‘best of both worlds’, but there was just one thing missing.
With pretty riverside walks, Wharncliffe Woods to explore just behind you and a short stroll to the charming nearby villages of Wharncliffe Side and Oughtibridge, with their charming pubs and local shops, it’s clear to see the attraction.
You’re also on the edge of the Peak District, only around 15 minutes by car from Sheffield city centre, and a short drive from Fox Valley Shopping Centre in Stocksbridge.
Convenient
John Miles and his wife Mary moved into their new home there just over a year ago.
John, who is 59 and works in financial services, told The Star: “I absolutely love it. It’s a great estate and we’ve got great neighbours.
“You have the best of both worlds. You’re only 20 minutes from the city centre and just five minutes from the Peaks. It’s just ideal.
“Last night we were at a small gig at Sidney & Matilda in the city centre, and we love how easy it is to get out to places like Ringinglow and Castleton in the Peaks too.”
Good community
New housing estates can feel a little soulless, as it takes time to build a sense of community, but residents told us that’s not the case here.
It helps that there are lots of dog walkers, which is a great way to socialise, and plenty of families attracted by the open space for their children to explore, with play facilities on site too.
John, who moved up from Harefield, which he describes as the ‘last village in London’, said: “The estate has a really good feel to it. Everyone talks and we’ve had a few social gatherings. We haven’t got one negative thing to say about it.”
Richard Cottingham moved three months ago from Stannington with his wife and two daughters.
Acclaimed restaurant
The 47-year-old, who works in recruitment, said: “It’s a really nice place. The area, the houses, the setting and the people we’ve met here are all just so lovely.”
Another big attraction is having the acclaimed JÖRO restaurant, which is recommended in the Michelin Guide and boasts three AA Rosettes, on site.
It recently made the move from its old shipping container home in Kelham Island to the pretty old paper mill, which has a terrace overlooking the river, rooms upstairs, a bar and cafe, and even a shop where you will be able to buy everything from the specially sourced ingredients used by the chefs to everyday groceries like fruit and vegetables.
No one we spoke to had yet eaten at the restaurant but some had frequented the bar and cafe, and several people said it was nice to have it there for a special occasion or to take visitors.
The homes on the estate are a mixture of more traditional red brick houses, with mod-cons including heat pumps, built by David Wilson on the east side of the river, and the modernistic Sky House terraces across the water, with balconies overlooking the Don.
The estate is nearing completion but one key element is still missing - the new bridge which will make the walk into Oughtibridge more pleasant by allowing residents to bypass the busy Main Road/Langsett Road North.
Good local pub
Jacky and Gary Beatson, who moved into their new home in September, are among those looking forward to the bridge being ready.
“We absolutely love the estate and the way you’re straight out into Wharncliffe Woods, especially having a dog,” they said.
“We enjoy walking to the Blue Ball pub in Wharncliffe Side, which is a nice little local where you’re guaranteed good company and good, honest grub.
“It will be nice when the bridge goes up and you have an easier walk into Oughtibridge too.
“It’s quite a sought-after area and we have friends wanting to move here. Our neighbours moved here from Shipley and they love it too.”
