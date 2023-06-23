The development will be opposite Matlock Golf Course after the builders acquired the land for an "undisclosed sum".

A Sheffield-based housebuilder has secured the contract to develop a brand new, £20 million residential development in Matlock.

The builders, Honey, will build 75 new one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes on the 10.5 acre site on Chesterfield Road in the Peak District, subject to planning permission by the Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Honey CEO, Mark Mitchell, said: “It’s fantastic to have submitted planning for our Hazel development, which will deliver new homes that combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit discerning buyers.

"There is strong demand for high quality, high specification new homes in Matlock and we now look forward to Derbyshire Dales District Council considering our plans for the site.”

If approved by the council, work will begin on the development, which will be called 'Hazel', in December. The first residents will be expected to move into their new homes in August 2024.

Honey was founded in October last year, after Mr Mitchell left his role as CEO of Avant Homes, and has been backed by the private equity firm, Alchemy Partners.

