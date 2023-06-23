News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

New homes Derbyshire: Sheffield based housebuilders secure £20,350,000 contract for 75 new Matlock homes

The development will be opposite Matlock Golf Course after the builders acquired the land for an "undisclosed sum".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:48 BST

A Sheffield-based housebuilder has secured the contract to develop a brand new, £20 million residential development in Matlock.

The builders, Honey, will build 75 new one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes on the 10.5 acre site on Chesterfield Road in the Peak District, subject to planning permission by the Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Honey CEO, Mark Mitchell, said: “It’s fantastic to have submitted planning for our Hazel development, which will deliver new homes that combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit discerning buyers.

Most Popular

"There is strong demand for high quality, high specification new homes in Matlock and we now look forward to Derbyshire Dales District Council considering our plans for the site.”

If approved by the council, work will begin on the development, which will be called 'Hazel', in December. The first residents will be expected to move into their new homes in August 2024.

Honey was founded in October last year, after Mr Mitchell left his role as CEO of Avant Homes, and has been backed by the private equity firm, Alchemy Partners.

Plans submitted - Honey intends to build 75 new homes in Matlock.Plans submitted - Honey intends to build 75 new homes in Matlock.
Plans submitted - Honey intends to build 75 new homes in Matlock.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors; "individually designed" fully integrated kitchens; and "boutique style" bathrooms with a free standing bath and full height tiling.

Related topics:MatlockSheffieldDerbyshireProperty