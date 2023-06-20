The new builds are part of a larger collection of modern apartments and conversions on the historic Firbeck Hall estate in South Yorkshire.

New build homes within the 33 acre estate of South Yorkshire's Firbeck Hall are now being sold for £1,000,000. The properties, which have five bedrooms and five bathrooms, are being marketed by the locally-based Redbrik Estate Agents.

Images shared by Redbrik have shown what we can expect these new builds to look like when they are all finished. Residents will be welcomed into a grand entrance hall, with a staircase in the centre leading to the first floor.

Surrounding this entrance hall will be a utility room, study, w.c and an enormous, open plan kitchen/dining/living room. This open plan space also offers access to a separate lounge.

The first floor will feature three of the five bedrooms, with two on one side and the large master bedroom on the other. The master features a large bedroom space, dressing room and a modern en-suite. It also has access to a rear balcony.

Every bedroom in the house benefits from an en-suite, with the final two bedrooms found on the second floor.

Redbrik also recently won the opportunity to exclusively offer multi-million-pound properties in the Algarve, Portugal, to the UK market.

Redbrik International is managed by the New Homes Team, who are working on the sale of Firbeck Hall's detached homes.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

CGI Images Computer images have shown how the historic Firbeck Hall is being turned into "an exquisite collection" of apartments, conversions and new build homes.

An aerial view Eight new build homes, including the one in this gallery, will be found within the 33 acres of grounds.

Entrance hall The new builds are extremely modern in style.

Kitchen The "expertly designed" kitchens are said to be "stylish" and "efficient" spaces.

