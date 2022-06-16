JYSK sign approved at Barnsley retail park

A new sign has been approved at a retail unit in Barnsley for Danish homeware retailer JYSK.

By Danielle Andrews
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:46 pm

The application, for the display of an illuminated fascia sign and three digitally printed vinyl advertisements has been approved at unit two of Barnsley Retail Park, at Wombwell Lane, Stairfoot.

“Permission is sought to display signs on the building,” states an officer report.

“The application has been advertised via letters direct to neighbours, and a site notice; no representations have been received.

“The signs are considered appropriate in design and scale to the building and to their setting and have an acceptable impact on visual amenity.”

The plans were approved on June 15.

