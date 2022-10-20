The first property is found in Hackenthorpe, on the lovely road of Farm View Gardens. The agents have described it as a “superbly presented property” with an “excellent combination” of living and dining space and bedroom space. It’s location means it’s surrounded by numerous amenities, including Crystal Peaks shopping centre, Meadowhall Shopping Centre (just a bit further away) and highly regarded schools.

The second property is found in the small village of Ridgeway, not far from Birley, just over the county border into North Derbyshire. It’s a lovely looking four bedroom home, with a guide price of £485,000. It has a modern open plan design and home office on the ground floor, as well as a neat walk-in wardrobe space in the master bedroom.

The final home in this gallery is a £275,000 three-bed property in the popular area of Birley. The area has terrific transport links into the city centre, as like Hackenthorpe, there is a designated tram stop for the area and a number of bus routes too. This property could also be great for a small family too, with some terrific green spaces and schools nearby.

If you like the look of any of these properties and would like some more information, you can find the links to their Redbrik pages in their descriptions above.

1. Farm View Gardens This property on this incredibly desirable street will set you back £375,000. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Farm View Gardens The kitchen has a lovely bright finish, with the white cabinetry and glossy flooring reflecting light to all corners of the room. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Farm View Gardens The kitchen shares this downstairs room with the dining area. A regular concept in modern interior design. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Farm View Gardens The master bedroom is very nice. It has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe space and is clearly set up to have a TV as well. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales