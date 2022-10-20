Houses for sale Sheffield: Redbrik properties for sale in popular S12 area - and one comes with cinema and gym
S12 is a bustling area of Sheffield with a number of different residential estates and areas running throughout. We’ve found three terrific properties in the area for sale right now.
The first property is found in Hackenthorpe, on the lovely road of Farm View Gardens. The agents have described it as a “superbly presented property” with an “excellent combination” of living and dining space and bedroom space. It’s location means it’s surrounded by numerous amenities, including Crystal Peaks shopping centre, Meadowhall Shopping Centre (just a bit further away) and highly regarded schools.
The second property is found in the small village of Ridgeway, not far from Birley, just over the county border into North Derbyshire. It’s a lovely looking four bedroom home, with a guide price of £485,000. It has a modern open plan design and home office on the ground floor, as well as a neat walk-in wardrobe space in the master bedroom.
The final home in this gallery is a £275,000 three-bed property in the popular area of Birley. The area has terrific transport links into the city centre, as like Hackenthorpe, there is a designated tram stop for the area and a number of bus routes too. This property could also be great for a small family too, with some terrific green spaces and schools nearby.