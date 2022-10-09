News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Houses for sale Sheffield: 'Fabulous' five bed S11 house on the market at £1,150,000

The interior of the property is described as “something you would see in a magazine”.

By Harry Harrison
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 2:35 pm

A five bedroom Abbey Lane home in the sought after S11 and Ecclesall has hit the Sheffield property market for a whopping £1.15million.

It is a brilliant modern home with interiors the agent has described as “something you would see in a magazine”.

The ground floor has a lovely open-plan kitchen/living area, a play room, lounge and gym.

Upstairs are the five bedrooms, three of which have en-suites, and one even has access to the loft space.

If you would like more information on this property you can find it on Rightmove, here.

1. Abbey Lane

This Abbey Lane property in Sheffield has been put on the market for £1,150,000.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

The large windows at the front of the lounge allows natural light to stream in.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Open plan kitchen/living area

This room is arguably the star part of the house. It's a brilliant design, with open plan spaces becoming ever more popular.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Entrance Hall

Much like the rest of the house, the big windows and bright, white colours light this property up.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
SheffieldRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 5