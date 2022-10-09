Houses for sale Sheffield: 'Fabulous' five bed S11 house on the market at £1,150,000
The interior of the property is described as “something you would see in a magazine”.
A five bedroom Abbey Lane home in the sought after S11 and Ecclesall has hit the Sheffield property market for a whopping £1.15million.
It is a brilliant modern home with interiors the agent has described as “something you would see in a magazine”.
The ground floor has a lovely open-plan kitchen/living area, a play room, lounge and gym.
Upstairs are the five bedrooms, three of which have en-suites, and one even has access to the loft space.
