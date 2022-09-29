Sheffield is most definitely a family city, with the many parks and activities to visit and do, and the many high quality secondary and primary schools.

It’s this family feeling that makes three, four or even five+ bed homes in Sheffield very attractive, but sometimes these homes can feel like they cost the earth.

We’ve gone and found three cracking family homes in Sheffield for £250,000 or less, which is ever so slightly above the average house price in the city.

Take a look.

If you like what you see and would like to know a bit more about the houses in this article, you can find them on Rightmove, below.

1. Cawthorne Grove - £250,000 This property has a lovely facade and an even better interior finish. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Cawthorne Grove - £250,000 The kitchen has been wonderfully finished with a modern style. It's bright and the white cupboards reflect the light back as well, making it appear even brighter. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Cawthorne Grove - £250,000 The garden is also beautifully designed. It makes the most of the limited space available. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Cawthorne Grove - £250,000 The master bedroom is also deceptively large. It has plenty of space for additional storage and furniture as well as this large bed. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales