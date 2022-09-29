Houses for sale Sheffield: Three lovely homes for £250,000 or less on Rightmove Sheffield
These three properties have been given lovely modern interiors and are brilliant family home options.
Sheffield is most definitely a family city, with the many parks and activities to visit and do, and the many high quality secondary and primary schools.
It’s this family feeling that makes three, four or even five+ bed homes in Sheffield very attractive, but sometimes these homes can feel like they cost the earth.
We’ve gone and found three cracking family homes in Sheffield for £250,000 or less, which is ever so slightly above the average house price in the city.
Take a look.
If you like what you see and would like to know a bit more about the houses in this article, you can find them on Rightmove, below.
Cawthorne Grove, click here.
Oakland Road, click here.
Archdale Road, click here.
Page 1 of 4