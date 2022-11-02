News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: 'Incredible' seven-bed family home in Ranmoor hits market for £1,200,000

102 Riverdale Road is a property found in one of Sheffield’s most affluent areas and definitely looks the part.

By Harry Harrison
4 minutes ago

Someone will take up the “exceptionally rare opportunity” to buy this “magnificant” period home. It’s had a stunning modernisation with a rear extension and new interior finish, but has been careful to ensure the “integrity, character and charm” of this property is reserved.

It’s situated in a “commanding” raised position up from the street, offering excellent privacy. Its seven bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors, with beautiful reception rooms and a kitchen downstairs.

Statistics from the property’s sale page on Zoopla could be said to illustrate how good an opportunity this property is, with its value skyrocketing since its last sale, which was for £145,000 in June 1996. Its value is almost double the average for the S10 postcode (£646,353) and is also nearly double that of recent nearby sales too.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla, here.

1. Riverdale Road

This property is in a great location. It's private and surrounded by "outstanding" ofsted-rated schools.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Lounge

The lounge looks fantastic, with every furnishing and part of the decor seeming to compliment the aesthetic.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Dining room

The dining room is visually stunning, but is also brilliantly equipped to be a prime hosting space when you have guests.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Sitting room

Another reception room in this "magnificent" period property.

Photo: Zoopla

