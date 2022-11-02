Someone will take up the “exceptionally rare opportunity” to buy this “magnificant” period home. It’s had a stunning modernisation with a rear extension and new interior finish, but has been careful to ensure the “integrity, character and charm” of this property is reserved.

It’s situated in a “commanding” raised position up from the street, offering excellent privacy. Its seven bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors, with beautiful reception rooms and a kitchen downstairs.

Statistics from the property’s sale page on Zoopla could be said to illustrate how good an opportunity this property is, with its value skyrocketing since its last sale, which was for £145,000 in June 1996. Its value is almost double the average for the S10 postcode (£646,353) and is also nearly double that of recent nearby sales too.